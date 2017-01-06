Morning News Briefs for 1-6-17

Winter Storm Helena is expected to bring snow and ice to portions of Georgia and AAA warns motorists to be cautious while driving during adverse weather conditions. If motorists must travel during adverse weather conditions, make sure that your vehicle is running well and properly equipped for driving on potentially dangerous roads.

Negotiations between Lowndes County and the cities of Valdosta, Hahira, Lake Park, Remerton, and Dasher, related to the agreement required by the Service Delivery Strategy Act have expanded beyond the scope of the service delivery law due to demands made by the cities. From the beginning, Lowndes County offered to renew the existing agreement because while the population of our community has grown since 2008, the method of providing services and the funding sources for those services has remained the same.

Trucks and 64 employees from the Georgia Department of Transportation’s southwest district are headed north to help keep the roads clear in the event of snow and ice. While much of southwest Georgia is still cleaning up damage left behind by storms earlier this week, farther north the attention has turned to potential winter weather. The southwest district covers 31 counties and extends to the Alabama and Florida state lines.

Valdosta City Manager Larry Hanson has been selected as one of Georgia Trend Magazine’s 2017 Notable Georgians. Hanson will be honored at a luncheon on Jan. 26 at the Georgia Aquarium, along with other Notable Georgians, the Georgian of the Year, the 2017 Hall of Fame Inductees and the 100 Most Influential Georgians. The Notable Georgians list includes 50 influential leaders in the state who have a remarkable impact on the daily lives of Georgia residents. Hanson is the only person selected for the award from southwest Georgia.

Valdosta-Lowndes County residents who have made serving their community a New Year’s resolution have until Wednesday, Feb. 1, to apply for one of nine city appointments to serve on a board, commission, authority or advisory committee. The Valdosta City Council will vote on the new appointments at their Feb. 9 City Council meeting to fill the following terms: Keep Lowndes-Valdosta Beautiful …Valdosta Historic Preservation Commission…Valdosta Housing Board of Adjustments and Appeals…Valdosta Tree Commission…and the Community Development Block Grant Citizens Advisory Committee. Some of these appointments will fill unexpired terms.

