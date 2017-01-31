Morning News Briefs for 1-31-17

More than 2,000 visitors are expected to attend the open house event at Valdosta State University Saturday February 4th. It begins at 9am and continues until 3 pm. The next open house event is scheduled to take place April 1st and advance registration is required. Call 229-333-5791.

A half ounce of crystal methamphetamine was confiscated by a Thomas County Sheriff’s deputy. The suspect, 38 year old David Johnson of Cairo was questioned and searched by the deputy. A can that appeared to contain an energy drink was actually fake with a compartment that held the methamphetamine. Possession and distribution charges have been filed.

Thanks to the alert efforts of a Thomasville citizen who witnessed a drug deal in action and notified the authorities Thomas Francis Jr. and Quinton Tillman have been charged with multiple drug violations. Agents with the Narcotics/Vice Division confiscated a felony amount of marijuana and ecstasy. Francis and Tillman were denied bond and both men were already on probation for related charges.

Members of the Georgia Senate Finance Committee have approved the renewal of the Hospital Tax or Bed Tax as it is also known. The funds from the tax have been used to help with the state’s Medicaid initiative. The bill could be brought to the Senate floor this week.

An Atlanta traffic crash investigation continues. A driver reportedly fled from law enforcement on I-20 after an attempted traffic stop failed. The pursuing state patrol officer later saw smoke and decided to investigate and found the crashed vehicle. The driver had escaped on foot but he left behind a seven year old child. The child was taken to a hospital. The driver had crashed his vehicle at a gas station and ran away.

