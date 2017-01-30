Morning News Briefs for 1-30-17

No injuries were reported when the landing gear of a private plane failed to deploy at the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport. The plane took off from the McCollum Airport in Cobb County. There were two people on board at the time of the incident.

Worth County Sheriff’s department officials have issued a warning to veteran: it had been reported that a Disabled Veterans Group will be handing out $250 vouchers to honorably discharged veterans that were affected by the storm. Veterans would need to show their ID and a copy of their DD 214. However, the sheriff is reporting that this could be a scam and the Red Cross reports that they have received no information regarding these vouchers and that all such offers should be investigated by consumers.

Nathaniel Baker who was on trial who was on trial for the 2016 murder of lottery winner Craigory Burch was found guilty of felony murder and 12 other charges. Baker is one of seven who are charged in connection with that crime.

The mourning continues for Fitzgerald murder victims 33 year old Jennifer Taylor and her nine year old daughter Marissa Lynn Taylor. Suspect Veartis Wallace age 38 has been arrested.

A new partnership between South Georgia Medical Center and LifeSouth Community Blood Centers of Lake City, Florida will promote and host blood drives to generate increased blood donations. The scheduled events begin at 8 am continuing until 4:45 pm February 9th on the main campus of SGMC with others to follow in April, June, August, October and December. A LifeSouth donation center is planned for the local area.

Delegates and alternates for the area convention of the Lowndes County Republican Party will be selected during a meeting to be held Saturday February 11th. Precinct officers for the 2017-2019 term will also be elected. Austin Cattle Company is the site and it’s located at 2101 W. Hill Avenue. The meeting gets underway at 9 am. The convention will be held at Austin’s March 18th starting at 10 am. For more information call Contact Scott Smith, chairman of the Lowndes County Republican Party at (229) 630-1050.

Members of the board of Scintilla Charter Academy will meet at 6 pm Tuesday January 31st in the academy’s media center. The meeting is open to the public. An update will be given on the number of applicants and open spots available in the lottery and the agenda includes a vote on financial policy amendments.

A Moultrie car dealership was able to assist law enforcement in the recovery of a stolen vehicle. The Dodge Stratus belonging to Charlotte Sizemore was taken from a parking lot but thanks to ABC Auto Sales an approximate location of the vehicle was given and the car was tracked and found parked in a driveway.

Democrats in the Georgia legislature are working to expand voting rights and they have proposed new legislation designed to remove barriers to casting ballots. The proposed legislation includes automatic and same day voter registration, greater access to absentee ballots and the repeal of the voter ID law. Georgia Democratic lawmakers also want new rules established for the location and the closure of voting precincts.

Federal disaster survivor assistance teams are working in storm-stricken neighborhoods helping Georgians recover from the tornadoes and storms. Additionally, housing inspectors contracted by FEMA are reviewing residential damages with survivors on-site in Berrien, Cook, Crisp, Dougherty, Turner and Wilcox Counties. They can also provide application updates and referrals to additional resources when needs remain. Georgia residents are reminded to ask for federal and state photo identification before providing personal information.

Wild Adventures Theme Park officially opens March 11th and the parks administrators are looking to hire more than 300 people to fill open positions. Job fairs will be held at the park on Saturday, February 4 and February 11 from 10 AM to 4 PM. Interested persons must be at least 16 years old and for some positions, the minimum age is 18. We encourage you to complete online applications at WildAdventures.com/jobs before coming to the job fair to expedite the process. Some positions will require special skill tests, such as math for cash handling positions. Wild Adventures Theme Park remains one of the area’s largest employers and a strong economic force. When fully staffed, the park employs more than 800 people from seven surrounding counties and two states and spends more than $6 million each year in labor.

