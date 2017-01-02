Morning News Briefs for 1-3-17

Family members and friends of Donald Kenneth Berrian Jr., 30, continue to mourn his death. He lost his life over the weekend in a crash when the driver of a tractor trailer crashed into his bicycle: The truck driver is 57 year old Phillip Wyatt of Valdosta. Berrian’s bike had no lights or reflectors according to state troopers nor was he wearing a helmet for protection. No charges have been filed in the incident.

The Union Grove Church of God of Tifton has given Connie Hill a home of her own. Hill was the victim of a fire that destroyed her residence and since that time she has been residing with relatives. Her refurbished home came complete with furnishings.

Frank Thomas, 19, has been jailed in Thomasville after he was identified as one of the robbers that held up three teenagers at gunpoint. Officials acting on a tip regarding the robbery suspects arrested Thomas.

Law enforcement officials in Tift County report that Eldorado residents 66-year-old Dennie and 64-year-old Ginger Reeves were discovered dead inside their residence and their injuries are thought to be from gunshots. Deputies also found 35-year-old Suzanne Williams and her sister, Kristen Wiggins, who had also been wounded. The GBI and Tift County law enforcement are investigating.

Thanks to the courage of a Valdosta woman, a rape suspect is behind bars. Mike Anthony Thomas, Jr. who served time for voluntary manslaughter and cruelty to children was released from prison last August. He has been jailed again and the charges against him include the brutal attack and rape of a woman who flagged down passers by and the authorities were notified.

The Madison Highway Dollar General Store was robbed by a male suspect who demanded cash and fired his weapon. The store clerks complied with his demand and no one was injured. The robber remains at large.

The victims of the Highway 82 crash in Tifton have now been identified as Josefa Diego and her 11 year old niece Diana Godenez. The were killed in the collision with a tractor trailer. Two other vehicles were involved but none of the people were injured.

A Valdosta teenager has been arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property. He is identified as Taurian Javon Werts, 18, of Valdosta. According to the authorities the Moultrie owner of a stolen iPad got a notice from the device as to its location that led officials to the iPad and stolen guns. Two suspects were taken into custody on the theft and drug charges respectively, involving guns, cash and electronic items. The suspect in the drug case was not identified.

The Waterkeeper Alliance Board of Directors has approved the membership of its Affiliate WWALS Watershed Coalition, Inc. The newly appointed Suwannee RIVERKEEPER®, John S. Quarterman, will work to protect and preserve the Suwannee River Basin by combining his knowledge of the waterways with commitment to the rights of the community and the rule of law.

