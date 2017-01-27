Morning News Briefs for 1-27-17

Albany police responded to the scene where a shooting incident left multiple victims wounded and two people dead. The deceased victims are identified as 67 year old Brenda Forrester and her 24 year old granddaughter Kenyon Branch. Three other people suffered wounds and one is listed in critical condition after being struck multiple times by bullets. 30 year old Jesse Clarence Brown has been arrested and he faces murder and aggravated assault charges.

Dr. Mark Corbitt has been awarded $10 million dollars by a jury in Lowndes County. He filed suit against South Georgia Medical Center after he was injured by a fall from a stool in an operating room in 2010. Corbitt suffered brain damage and other injuries that led to the loss of his license to practice medicine. Corbitt alleged in his suit that complaints about the stool had been reported prior to his injury.

Moultrie police report the robbery of a convenience store clerk and the search is on to find the two suspects involved. The clerk was reportedly taking out trash when he was confronted by two armed men. The robbers forced the clerk back inside the business and made off with an undetermined amount of cash.

A regional office of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce will soon open in Tifton. Chris Clark, the President and CEO of the Georgia Chamber stated that this is the first regional office established in the 102 year history of the organization. A committee will be formed to focus on rural issues and an event will be put together to draw participants from around the region to discuss the future of the area.

Tifton officials report sewer spills totaling 17,500 gallons occurred in part as the result of the heavy rains. The spillage occurred Sunday but by Monday it had been contained. One spill impacted the New River the other the Tifton-Eldorado Road area where a pump was tripped by a power surge impacting Gum Creek.

30 year old Baldwin State Prison guard Paul Starley has been arrested on the job in Milledgeville following an undercover drug operation. Starley has been charged with two counts of violating the state’s Controlled Substances Act involving the sale of heroin. Additional arrests are expected. The drug sales did not occur at the state prison.

Lowndes Associated Ministries to People, Inc. (LAMP), has begun providing clients with the opportunity to practice their job interviewing skills. Residents of the homeless shelter set up appointments with the Shelter Director Feleica Harrington and the instructional process began. Residents also received tips to help them understand the importance of a first impression and dressing for success. To volunteer or learn more about empowerment and motivational classes for the shelter call 229-245-7517.

Dave Williams reporting for the Atlanta Business Chronicle says that a tax on hospitals that supports Georgia’s Medicaid program would be extended until 2020 under legislation introduced in the state Senate. The so-called “bed” tax, which is due to expire this year, is a 1.45 percent levy on hospitals’ net revenues. Hospital officials support it because, without the additional revenue, the state would suffer a shortfall in Medicaid funding with no alternative for filling the gap.

The Georgia House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved Gov. Nathan Deal’s $24.3 billion mid-year budget request. The bill to cover state spending through June 30 was approved in the House 173-1 and now moves to the Senate. House members gave their approval to funds that provides assistance to South and Southwest Georgia storm victims, and money for the 20 percent pay increase proposed for state law enforcement.

