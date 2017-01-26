Morning News Briefs for 1-26-17

The latest numbers from Emergency Management officials in Dougherty County lists as much as 50 percent or more of that areas population impacted by the recent storm. The latest report stated that 1,700 persons were still without power to their homes.

Over 2.2 million gallons of sewage and storm water leaked from the city’s wastewater treatment plant over a two-day incident. Officials announced that the spill that began Sunday has now been temporarily contained until more permanent repairs can be made.

More than 700 workers from multiple agencies are working with efforts to clean up in the wake of the South and Southwest Georgia storms. Governor Nathan Deal has toured portions of Cook and Dougherty Counties. Deal also announced committed federal disaster assistance from President Donald Trump.

Congratulations go out to Lowndes County Schools assistant superintendent Rodney Green. Governor Nathan Deal selected Green to become a member of the Georgia Professional Standards Committee. Among the commission’s responsibilities certification and oversight of the conduct of some public school certified employees.

The Valdosta Lowndes Metropolitan Section of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc. will host its annual membership kick-off Saturday, March 11. The event begins at 1 p.m. at Valdosta State University in the University Center. Refreshments will be served and there will be door prizes, according to a press release from the organization. For more information call 229-234-2353. The event is free and open to the public.

Colquitt County officials report that 12 teenagers were taken into custody and five of them are facing felony charges. In all six incidents involving violence have been investigated by sheriff’s deputies. Five of the acts occurred at the C.A. Gray Junior High School and one took place at Colquitt County High.

Share and Enjoy