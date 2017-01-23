Morning News Briefs for 1-23-17

The storm related death toll for South Georgia is currently up to 15. Deaths were reported in Brooks, Berrien and Cook County. Brooks County Coroner Michael Miller said the two confirmed deaths in Brooks County involved a married couple. The husband and wife have been identified as Jessie and Betty Newsome of Highway 122. No fatalities have been reported in Lowndes County at last report.

Gov. Nathan Deal is declaring a state of emergency for seven South Central Georgia counties impacted by severe weather and tornado touchdowns including Atkinson, Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Lowndes and Thomas. The state of emergency is currently in effect and will remain so for the next seven days. Gov. Deal is expected to visit the affected areas.

The Lowndes County Board of Education is expected to cast a vote to reschedule its annual retreat. The approval vote would shift the retreat from January to June and it would be held locally. The board meets at the BOE building on Norman drive at 6:30 pm and its open to the public.

The storms that roared through the region hit hard at properties in Thomas County causing three people to be taken to the hospital for storm related injuries, consumers were left without power, traffic accidents were reported and multiple homes were damaged; some destroyed.

Officials in Cook County and Tifton reported multiple storm related injuries and fatalities. The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office confirmed at least two people died during the storm. Information is limited at this time. The Crisp County sheriff’s office took to Facebook to pass on reports of damage. There were numerous reports of trees down, two houses were damaged, traffic lights down and minor street flooding. Public works and Crisp County Power were set to hit the streets to help out.

Officials in Bibb County have reported that a woman traveling on Interstate 75 near exit 16 has become their sixth vehicular fatality of the year. A blown tire caused the female driver to lose control and crash. There were two children inside the vehicle but they were unharmed. According to the report the woman had Bibb County license plates but was actually from Warner Robbins. Last year Bibb County reported 16 traffic fatalities.

Share and Enjoy