Morning News Briefs for 1-20-17

The intersection of Gordon and Ashley Street is just one of 11 locations for the installation of cameras installed with traffic lights. City official’s report that the purpose of the cameras is not for the citation of motorist’s violating traffic laws but rather to enhance traffic flow and safety. The 1.8 million dollar project was funded by the Georgia Department of Transportation and the expected installation completion time is by the end of the month, with more upgrades to come.

The J.T. Reddick School in Tifton has done it again; the institution is listed among seven schools to receive an award from the Governor’s office of Student Achievement. According to the report 218 Georgia Public Schools were recognized with the 2016 Highest Performing or Greatest Gains Award. The Reddick School has been awarded for the past two years based on scores on the Georgia Milestones Assessment exam. The next round of tests will come in May. Locally Dewar and Hahira Elementary Schools were honored.

The Associated Press reports that President Elect Donald Trump has selected former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as his choice to lead the United States Department of Agriculture. The selection to fill the Cabinet post was the last one made prior to inauguration. Both U.S. Reps. Sanford D. Bishop, Jr., and Drew Ferguson, approve of the selection of former Gov. Sonny Perdue to lead the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Tom Call the chairman of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority has been given approval by that body to sign a resolution calling on the state transportation Department to back an initiative that would lead to the construction of a truck bypass for the downtown area of Valdosta. The concept was unanimously approved by members of the authority.

The attempt to market heroin for sale via Facebook ended with Bernard Stokley, Tobias Ellison, Alvin Hughley and Vance Hoard awaiting sentencing to prison after they entered pleas of guilty to the charge of conspiracy to distribute heroin. The advertisement offered specials of the day via Facebook and Snapchat, and even offered delivery service. The Atlanta men will be sentenced in April.

Jose Ibarra, 29, was arrested earlier this week after the Atlanta Police Narcotics Unit seized 208 bales of marijuana. The combined weight of the weed totaled 5,824 pounds. Ibarra is charged with trafficking marijuana. Police said a tip helped authorities seize marijuana with an estimated street value of $9 million.

State labor officials say Georgia’s unemployment rate rose slightly in December, climbing to 5.4 percent from 5.3 percent in November. Officials say this is the fourth consecutive month the unemployment rate has increased. The state’s rate was 5.5 percent in December 2015. State Labor Commission Mark Butler says the increases mean more people are looking for jobs, which includes them in unemployment totals.

