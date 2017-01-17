Morning News Briefs for 1-18-17

71 year old Frank Nelson was found inside a vacant house in the 300 block of Hamilton Street Monday. Firefighters and police officers had responded to residential fire that was reportedly intentionally set and nelson has been charged with Felony Arson in the First Degree and with Obstruction because he gave investigators false information.

One male student at the F.L. Stanton Elementary School in Atlanta was killed, a young girl was critically injured and a third child suffered minor injuries when they were attacked by two dogs as they walked to catch a school bus. The canines were reported to be pit bulls and the owner of the dogs was taken away by police.

Congratulations go out to Spencer Pipkin of Lowndes High School. He was one of three Georgia students selected to serve on the first student advisory board of the Georgia Scholastic press Association. Duties include promoting the GSPA organization, leading a presentation and assisting at the fall conference and attending various board meetings. The student board will also assist with facilitation of award ceremonies and presenting at the spring workshop in April.

The City of Lake Park has joined the ranks of Valdosta sister cities that plan to take Lowndes County government to court over the Service delivery Strategy agreement. The five municipalities would have a state judge to rule on the issue bringing resolution to the disagreement between Lowndes County, the City of Valdosta and the surrounding cities.

Over 210 applications were received by the iCivics Educator network from persons seeking to serve in helping enhance the expansion of the civics education for student’s both inside and outside of the classroom. Lowndes Middle School teacher Alishia Gaston was selected to become a part of the curriculum resources design team. The organization was started in 2011.

Lt. Adam Bembry of the Valdosta Police Department reports that there were no major injuries in an accident involving a city school bus and another vehicle on North Forrest Street. There were no students on the bus at the time of the collision. The driver of the other vehicle may have suffered a fracture.

Funding for a new teacher training program, a 2 percent teacher pay increase and a 19 percent pay raise for workers who oversee child welfare cases are all part of Governor Nathan Deals 49.3 billion dollar budget. 2.7 million dollars would fund a planned teacher training center designed to enhance the teacher’s ability to provide reading instruction for students. Governor deal also urged members of the General Assembly to leave intact the state’s 2 billion dollar rainy day fund.

Bryce Jones, Aaron Graham and Taurian Werts have been arrested and taken to the Thomas County Jail. The three men are charged with breaking into autos. It was a tip from an off duty officer that noticed the three acting suspiciously near a parked vehicle. Police and sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and apprehended the suspects.

