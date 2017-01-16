Morning News Briefs for 1-16-17

CPL Chris Kelch of the Georgia State Patrol gives this report on traffic stops conducted in a joint operation including Georgia State Patrol, Motor Carrier Compliance Division, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Department of Community Supervision at Exit 13 on I-75 southbound ramps at their intersection with Old Clyattville Road. Multiple citations were handed out: 5 for Felony drug arrests (including a seven pound Marijuana seizure), 1 wanted felon and one Commercial Vehicle put out of service. Other drugs seizures took place involving small amounts of Methamphetamine, Diazopam and Flexeril.

Mayor John Gayle and members of the Valdosta City Council will meet in regular session Thursday January 19th in council chambers at City Hall. Agenda items include consideration of an ordinance to establish qualifying fees and dates for the 2017 City non-partisan municipal elections.

The Valdosta Fire Department will host two open house events on upcoming Saturdays, Feb.11 and 25, 2017, to stimulate interest among those seeking employment with the Valdosta Fire Department. The events will take place at the Valdosta Regional Training Center at 133 Blanchard Street in Valdosta from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Candidate Physical Agility Test stations will be set up for individuals who want to perform a practice session. All participants must sign a waiver before taking part in the practice session of the physical agility stations. VFD personnel will be present to interact with interested members of the public and to offer advice and answer any questions about the agility test, the hiring process, the operation of the department, and how to complete the employment application. The department is also looking forward to adding more members who possess bilingual capabilities. For more information, call 229-333-1835.

20 year old Nicholas Perry was sought by Cairo law enforcement officials in connection with the murder of 25 year old Elijah Smith of Whigham. According to reports from agents with GBI Perry was spotted in Tallahassee and a multi-unit task force searched for and located the suspect. Perry is now charged with murder and other violations.

A seven year old Americus, Georgia murder case has been closed and the man charged with the death of Dorothy Sheffield in 2009 is already in prison serving two life sentences. Officials report that Dane Register was living with relatives in an area near Sheffield’s residence when the murder occurred. Register is currently incarcerated in Reidsville at the Georgia State Prison for the murders of Elaine and Edward Baker in Chattahoochee County, in August of 2011.

On January 11th 2013 the body of Lowndes High student Kendrick Johnson was discovered in the old gym on campus. The death of the 17 year old was ruled accidental; however, the family then and now maintains that Kendrick Johnson died as the result of foul play. A federal lawsuit was filed by Kenneth and Jacquelyn Johnson the parents of Kendrick Johnson, naming 42 defendants. The allegations in the complaint include violation of civil rights, fraud, conspiracy and wrongful death. That suit has been amended and the Johnson’s now hold that they were not given the true time and date of their son’s death.

The Atlanta Business Chronicle reports that Legislation aimed at easing regulations on small businesses in Georgia has been introduced into the state Senate. The “FAST Act,” which stands for Fairness, Accountability, Simplification and Transparency, is one of the priorities Senate Republican leaders have set for this year’s General Assembly session. The measure would help eliminate many of the costly hassles placed on Georgia’s small businesses by creating a more efficient and transparent permitting process.

Share and Enjoy