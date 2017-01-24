Morning News Briefs 1-24-17

Governor Nathan Deal has expanded his declaration of a state of emergency to include more counties in South and Southwest Georgia. The expanded areas cover Baker, Calhoun, Clay, Crisp, Lowndes, Mitchell, Turner, Wilcox and Worth counties. The announcement covering Atkinson, Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, and Thomas counties went into effect on Sunday.

Former Dawson, Georgia Mayor Christopher Wright has been sentenced to 20 years’ probation and fined $1,000 in connection to a child sex-molestation and rape case in which he was implicated by the victim. Wright pleaded no contest to the charges. While on probation he cannot seek elected office as part of his plea deal with prosecutors.

Residents of Adel impacted by the recent storm are in need of t6he areas help. The Cook County community is coming together to assist those who suffered material and other loses in the tornado. Organizers of the assistance effort say that donations of clothing for families including children, personal hygiene items and gifts cards are needed. One of the drop off sites is the Adel First Assembly of God Church on Massee Post Road. An account for financial donations has been established for the victims at the Cook Community Bank.

Shelters are being set up across the region to help displaced storm victims in Ray City-Valdosta-Cook and Worth Counties, along with Sumter and Dougherty County. Food and other items are being provided by Second Harvest of South Georgia.

The Sheriff’s Office in Tift County is calling for donations of bottled water, baby food, children’s clothing and personal hygiene items in an effort to help out storm victims in Cook County. Donated items can be dropped off between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the TCSO or in Adel at First Baptist Adel and Adel Assembly of God. The sheriff’s office is located at 500 Morgan Drive. First Baptist Church in Adel is located at 200 E. 5th St.

