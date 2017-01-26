Metro Valdosta’s unemployment rate rises to 5.2 percent in December

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) announced today that Metro

Valdosta’s unemployment rate in December was 5.2 percent, up two-tenths of a percentage point from 5 percent in November. In December 2015, the rate was 5.1 percent.

The rate rose as the number of employed residents and labor force declined. There were 464 fewer employed residents in Valdosta and the labor force dropped by 352 to 64,339. The labor force, consists of employed residents and those who are unemployed, but actively looking for jobs.

The number of jobs in Valdosta decreased by 700, or 1.2 percent, to 55,900. Most of the job losses came in the service industries such as trade, transportation and warehousing, along with the goods-producing sector, which includes construction and manufacturing.

However, over the year, 100 jobs were added, a 0.2 percent growth rate, up from 55,800 in December 2015. The job growth came in retail trade.

The number of initial claims for unemployment insurance rose by one, or 0.3 percent, to 337 in December. The increase came in administrative and support services. Over the year, claims were down by 89, or 20.9 percent, from 426 in December 2015.

Metro Gainesville had the lowest area jobless rate at 4.2 percent, while the Heart of Georgia-Altamaha and River Valley regions had the highest at 6.6 percent.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for December was 5.4 percent, up from 5.3 percent in November. It was 5.5 percent in December 2015.

Job seekers and employers are encouraged to use the GDOL’s online job listing service, employgeorgia.com to search for jobs or recruit new employers. In December, 528 new job openings in Valdosta were posted on Employ Georgia. Throughout the state, 57,920 new job openings were posted.

Local area unemployment data are not seasonally adjusted. Georgia labor market data are available at dol.georgia.gov

