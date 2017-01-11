Martin Luther King Report: Georgia Ranks 1st in Racial Progress

With Martin Luther King, Jr. Day around the corner and 46 percent of U.S. voters expecting Donald Trump’s presidential triumph to result in worse race relations, the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of 2017’s States with the Most Racial Progress.

To measure America’s progress in harmonizing racial groups, WalletHub’s analysts measured the gaps between blacks and whites in 16 key indicators of equality and integration for each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia. The data set ranges from “median annual income ” to “standardized test scores” to “voter turnout.”

This report examines the differences between only blacks and whites in light of the high-profile police-brutality incidents that sparked the Black Lives Matter movement and the holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who played a prominent role in the Civil Rights Movement to end segregation and discrimination against blacks.

Racial Progress* in Georgia (1=Most Progress, 25=Avg.)

3 rd – Change in Median Annual Income Gap

– Change in Median Annual Income Gap 14 th – Change in Labor-Force Participation Rate Gap

– Change in Labor-Force Participation Rate Gap 7 th – Change in Homeownership Rate Gap

– Change in Homeownership Rate Gap 5 th – Change in Poverty Rate Gap

– Change in Poverty Rate Gap 4 th – Change in Business Ownership Rate Gap

– Change in Business Ownership Rate Gap 7 th – Change in Gap in % of Residents with at Least a High School Diploma

– Change in Gap in % of Residents with at Least a High School Diploma 16 th – Change in Gap in % of Residents with at Least a Bachelor’s Degree

– Change in Gap in % of Residents with at Least a Bachelor’s Degree 8 th – Change in Standardized-Test Scores Gap

– Change in Standardized-Test Scores Gap 10th – Change in Voter Turnout Gap (2012 Presidential Election)

*All of the above comparisons refer to the gaps between whites and blacks over time.

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/ states-with-the-most-and- least-racial-progress/18428/

Share and Enjoy