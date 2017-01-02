Man seriously injured in early morning crash

MADISON CO., Fla. – One man is seriously injured after a Monday morning crash in Madison County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 6:30 a.m. on Interstate 10 (State Road 8.)

Troopers say 40-year-old Mario Raudales was traveling east in the outside lane when the tread on the left rear tire of his 2000 Honda CRV separated. His vehicle traveled onto the shoulder of the road and onto the grass.

The SUV then rotated and rolled off the edge of the cement culvert at the edge of the grass shoulder before hitting a tree.

Raudales was taken to the Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)

