Madi Mitchell Named GSC Player of the Week

VALDOSTA – Lady Blazer basketball forward Madi Mitchell is one of just three Gulf South Conference players to currently average a double-double on the 2016-17 season, and after helping lead her team to two more league wins last week, she was awarded her second GSC Player of the Week award this season.

“Teams have really started zeroing in on Madi with the success she’s had this year, which has allowed some of our other players to step up and make some big plays,” said Head Coach Carley Kuhns on Tuesday. “In turn, the defense has drawn back off of her and she has stepped up and gone right back to demanding and wanting the ball on the inside.”

The honor came in recognition of two double-double performances, which extended Mitchell’s current total to nine on the season. The junior posted 16 points and 13 rebounds in the week’s first victory against Alabama-Huntsville, but her highlight of the week was Saturday’s comeback road win over Lee. The Lady Blazers overcame a 19-point deficit in the second half of the game to win by two, and Mitchell fueled the comeback en route to a career-high 28 point performance.

“There’s an effort and a will to go out and perform for Madi,” added Kuhns. “She’s a quiet player on the floor, but she shows her leadership through her effort. She leads by example, and we can count on her to go out there and play hard on every possession. Also, I think she’d be the first to say that she wouldn’t be where she is without her teammates supporting her and screening for her and getting her the ball. Her individual success has come by way of a team effort, and I know she’d be one of the first to say that.”

Mitchell, who transferred from Mercer prior to her sophomore season in 2015-16, is currently averaging 16.8 points per game and 10.5 rebounds per game, which makes her one of only three GSC players in the double-double average ranks. Last week’s success came as a direct result of an efficient offensive effort that included 16 field goals on 27 attempts for a 59.3 shooting percentage.

The Lady Blazer return to action this Thursday night, with the conclusion to the current road trip against the rival Wolves of West Alabama. The contest is slated for a 5:30 p.m. tip, and will take place in Carrollton, Ga.

