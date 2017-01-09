Lowndes residents react to chilly weather

By Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

LOWNDES CO. – On Saturday, many Lowndes County residents received a Code Red Alert.

It’s a reminder to protect yourself, your pipes, and your pets from the cold weather.

It also listed open shelters to keep everyone warm this weekend.

“I put on a lot of clothes to keep warm,” says a local resident.

“Definitely wear long socks and just stay covered up,” says Moses Vasquez, another resident.

Sunday, many residents visited local grocery stores bundled up in clothing to buy the necessities needed to stay out of the cold.

“I’m staying home around the heater,” adds one local resident.

Many others find humor in the shock brought by the sudden drop in temperature.

“People kind of act wild and dress any kind of way, so it’s just crazy,” says Vasquez.

Residents say that while there’s no snow in Valdosta, it’s still a drastic change from the South Georgia warmth they’re accustomed to.

“It can get pretty funny because some people don’t know how to dress,” says Vasquez. “With the dramatic change in weather, they’ll come out in shorts and a small jacket just shaking.”

Many hope for a change in weather soon because there’s still work to do and errands to be done.

“Put on a lot of clothes. That’s one thing,” says a local resident. “I love cold weather too.”

“Stay at home and definitely get some hot cocoa, maybe some marshmallows,” adds Vasquez.

Lowndes County EMA list of open shelter:

Grace Fellowship Church at 6 p.m. (for men & women)

1304 W. Hill Ave. (229) 247-0866

Salvation Army Emergency Shelter at 6 p.m. (for men)

317 Virginia Ave. (229) 242-6440

New Horizons Shelter (for women & children) 24/7

714 Charlton St. (229) 245-7157

