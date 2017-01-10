Lowndes County Schools Earn Awards for Greatest Gains in Student Achievement

LOWNDES Co. – Dewar and Hahira Elementary schools in Lowndes County recently earned awards from the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement (GOSA). On January 5, 2017, Governor Nathan Deal announced that 218 Georgia public schools in 53 districts will receive 2016 Highest Performing or Greatest Gains school awards, an increase of 31 schools from last year. The 2016 Greatest Gains award winners consist of 139 schools across 50 districts, and the 2016 Highest Performing award winners consist of 130 schools across 22 districts. Fifty-one schools in 14 districts are award winners in both categories.

In each category, there are four school award levels: Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze. Dewar Elementary School was recognized as a 2016 GOSA Greatest Gains (Bronze Tier) School. Hahira Elementary School was recognized as a 2016 GOSA Greatest Gains (Silver Tier) School.

Wes Taylor, Superintendent of Lowndes County Schools stated, “The achievement recognition of Dewar Elementary School and Hahira Elementary School in the Greatest Gains category is exceptional considering the increasing academic expectations of our students and teachers. The hard work of the administrators, teachers, students and parents is to be commended.”

Greatest Gains schools exhibit high growth in student achievement by earning a three-year average CCRPI (College and Career Readiness Performance Index) Progress Score in at least the 93rd percentile in the state. Additionally, schools must remain in the same CCRPI Single Score range over the last three years.

Katie Chappuis, Principal of Dewar Elementary School stated, “We are excited and proud about receiving this recognition. The gains that have been made are the direct result of the consistency, determination, and the hard work of our faculty, staff and students.”

Iris Mathis, Principal of Hahira Elementary School stated, “This was a true team effort at Hahira Elementary School. We are very proud of the efforts and accomplishments of our teachers and staff, but we are especially proud for our students and the attainment of their goals and accomplishments. We continue to work toward raising our levels of achievement each and every day.”

Release from Lowndes County Schools