Lowndes County Republican Party to Hold Precinct Mass Meetings

LOWNDES Co. – On Saturday, February 11, 2017, at 10:00 a.m., the Lowndes County Republican Party will convene Precinct Mass Meetings to elect Delegates and Alternates to the Lowndes County Republican Party Convention and to elect Precinct Officers for the 2017-2019 term. Registration will open at 9:00 a.m. on February 11, 2017, at Austin Cattle Company, Banquet Room, 2101 West Hill Avenue, Valdosta, Georgia, 31601.

The Lowndes County Republican Party Convention will convene at 10:00 a.m. on March 18, 2017, at [Austin Cattle Company, Banquet Room, 2101 West Hill Avenue, Valdosta, Georgia, 31601. for the purposes of electing Delegates and Alternates to the Congressional District Convention, electing Delegates and Alternates to the State Convention, adopting the Rules of the Lowndes County Republican Party, electing officers for the 2017-2019 term and for the purpose of conducting all other necessary business. Delegates and Alternates will be required to pay a fee of $25.00 which is to cover the cost of the County Convention.

All Lowndes County residents who are legally registered to vote as of the date of the Precinct Mass Meeting and who believe in the principles of the Republican Party are eligible and encouraged to participate in the process. An individual must be a registered voter as of the date of the County Convention to be eligible to be elected a Delegate or Alternate from the County Convention to either the District and/or State Convention.

The 8th Congressional District Convention(s) will convene at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2017, at a location to be determined. The District Convention will convene for the purposes of adopting the Rules of the 8th Congressional District Republican Party, electing officers for the 2017-2019 term, electing members to the State Committee and for the purpose of conducting all other necessary business. Delegates and Alternates will be required to pay a fee, which is to cover the cost of the Convention.

The Georgia Republican Party State Convention will convene at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 2, 2017, in Augusta, Georgia, for the purposes of adopting the Rules of the Georgia Republican Party, of electing the Officers of the Georgia Republican Party and conducting all other necessary business. Delegates and Alternates will be required to pay a fee, which will be used to cover the cost of the Convention.

For further information contact Scott Smith, Chairman of the Lowndes County Republican Party at 229.630.1050 or lesscott36@hotmail.com

