Lowndes County Food Scores
Lowndes County Department of Health. December 1, 2016 – January 10, 2017
A+B, etc (Food Service Inspections)
123 W MAIN ST HAHIRA, GA 31632
December 15, 2016 Score: 100, Grade: A
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Food Service Inspections)
1301 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 13, 2016 Score: 80, Grade: B
Arby’s (Food Service Inspections)
6901 BELLEVILLE HWY LAKE PARK, GA 31636
December 9, 2016 Score: 96, Grade: A
Arby’s (Food Service Inspections)
1202 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 28, 2016 Score: 85, Grade: B
ASHLEY STREET STATION (Food Service Inspections)
607 BAYTREE RD STE A VALDOSTA, GA 31602
December 2, 2016 Score: 100, Grade: A
Bargainville Flea Market Snack Bar (Food Service Inspections)
5465 MILL STORE RD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
December 3, 2016 Score: 100, Grade: A
Blue Cafe (Food Service Inspections)
125 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 21, 2016 Score: 100, Grade: A
Bluewater Bar and Grill (Food Service Inspections)
1905 BAYTREE PL REMERTON, GA 31601
December 1, 2016 Score: 92, Grade: A
Burger King (Food Service Inspections)
4464 SHILOH RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
December 5, 2016 Score: 96, Grade: A
Burger King (Food Service Inspections)
2007 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 15, 2016 Score: 80, Grade: B
Cheddar’s Casual Cafe (Food Service Inspections)
270 NORMAN DRIVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 19, 2016 Score: 93, Grade: A
Chow Town Grill and Buffet (Food Service Inspections)
1550 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
December 8, 2016 Score: 91, Grade: A
Club Insomnia (Food Service Inspections)
2037 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
December 5, 2016 Score: 100, Grade: A
Coyoacan Mexican Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
515 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
December 22, 2016 Score: 81, Grade: B
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #35 (Food Service Inspections)
1195 ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 29, 2016 Score: 73, Grade: C
Crystal River Seafood Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
958 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 12, 2016 Score: 71, Grade: C
Dairy Queen (Food Service Inspections)
4598 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
December 13, 2016 Score: 82, Grade: B
Days Inn Lake Park (Food Service Inspections)
4913 TIMBER DR LAKE PARK, GA 31636
December 29, 2016 Score: 100, Grade: A
DeJavu Sports Bar (Food Service Inspections)
319 E HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 20, 2016 Score: 100, Grade: A
Denny’s Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
1328 ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
December 22, 2016 Score: 71, Grade: C
Dick’s Wings & Grill (Food Service Inspections)
1703 GORNTO RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 28, 2016 Score: 76, Grade: C
Downhome Pizza (Food Service Inspections)
103 S WEBB ST HAHIRA, GA 31632
December 15, 2016 Score: 100, Grade: A
Drury Inn & Suites (Food Service Inspections)
1327 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 12, 2016 Score: 97, Grade: A
Eastern Moon (Food Service Inspections)
1044 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
December 29, 2016 Score: 100, Grade: A
El Toreo (Food Service Inspections)
1713 GORNTO RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
December 13, 2016 Score: 96, Grade: A
Farmhouse (Food Service Inspections)
5123 MILL STORE RD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
December 14, 2016 Score: 95, Grade: A
Fish Net (Food Service Inspections)
3949 SPORTSMAN COVE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 1, 2016 Score: 92, Grade: A
Flip Flops (Food Service Inspections)
1923 BAYTREE PL REMERTON, GA 31601
December 22, 2016 Score: 100, Grade: A
GIULIO’S GREEK ITALIAN RESTAURANT (Food Service Inspections)
105 E ANN ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 28, 2016 Score: 96, Grade: A
Gourmet Guys (Food Service Inspections)
2105 DELVID ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
December 6, 2016 Score: 100, Grade: A
Hampton Inn of Lake Park Deluxe Breakfast (Food Service Inspections)
4906 TIMBER DR LAKE PARK, GA 31636
December 5, 2016 Score: 91, Grade: A
Holy Smoke BBQ – Base (Food Service Inspections)
415 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 30, 2016 Score: 100, Grade: A
Holy Smoke BBQ – M.U. 1 (Food Service Inspections)
415 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 30, 2016 Score: 100, Grade: A
Hooters of Valdosta (Food Service Inspections)
1854 CLUBHOUSE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602
December 28, 2016 Score: 100, Grade: A
Ichiban Japanese Restaurant and Palladium Event Center (Food Service Inspections)
2965 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
December 21, 2016 Score: 96, Grade: A
IHOP 36-144 (Food Service Inspections)
1821 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 21, 2016 Score: 96, Grade: A
Kentucky Fried Chicken of Valdosta, Inc. (Food Service Inspections)
1300 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 1, 2016 Score: 87, Grade: B
Lake Park Pub (Food Service Inspections)
4991 S HWY 41 LAKE PARK, GA 31636
December 9, 2016 Score: 95, Grade: A
Lakes Fried Chicken (Food Service Inspections)
234 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
December 9, 2016 Score: 100, Grade: A
Lin’s Hibachi and Chinese Food (Food Service Inspections)
1078 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
December 29, 2016 Score: 100, Grade: A
Lucky’s Pub & Grill (Food Service Inspections)
1903 BAYTREE PL REMERTON, GA 31601
December 1, 2016 Score: 92, Grade: A
M & M Vapor Lounge (Food Service Inspections)
607 BAYTREE RD F VALDOSTA, GA 31602
December 14, 2016 Score: 100, Grade: A
Mama June’s Country Buffet (Food Service Inspections)
3286 INNER PERIMETER RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
December 15, 2016 Score: 91, Grade: A
Mandarin Express (Food Service Inspections)
1700 NORMAN DR SPC 1066 VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 19, 2016 Score: 82, Grade: B
Masato Japanese Steak & Seafood (Food Service Inspections)
1337 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 14, 2016 Score: 89, Grade: B
McDonalds (Food Service Inspections)
7207 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
December 9, 2016 Score: 100, Grade: A
McDonald’s (Food Service Inspections)
4109 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605
December 7, 2016 Score: 100, Grade: A
McDonald’s (Food Service Inspections)
1177 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 7, 2016 Score: 100, Grade: A
McDonald’s (Food Service Inspections)
1840 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 7, 2016 Score: 97, Grade: A
McDonald’s (Food Service Inspections)
4185 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
December 7, 2016 Score: 100, Grade: A
MDRG#2.LLC dba The Salty Snapper (Food Service Inspections)
1405 GORNTO RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
December 22, 2016 Score: 100, Grade: A
Milltown Groove, The (Food Service Inspections)
1915 BAYTREE PL REMERTON, GA 31601
December 14, 2016 Score: 95, Grade: A
Morningside Baptist Church (Food Service Inspections)
425 CONNELL RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
December 9, 2016 Score: 100, Grade: A
Mulligan’s Sports Pub (Food Service Inspections)
1919 BAYTREE PL REMERTON, GA 31602
December 1, 2016 Score: 92, Grade: A
NEW CHINA 1 (Food Service Inspections)
205 S CHURCH ST HAHIRA, GA 31632
December 15, 2016 Score: 94, Grade: A
Ole Times Country Buffet (Food Service Inspections)
1193 ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 20, 2016 Score: 92, Grade: A
Olive Garden (Food Service Inspections)
1315 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 14, 2016 Score: 91, Grade: A
Outback Steakhouse (Food Service Inspections)
1824 CLUB HOUSE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 29, 2016 Score: 93, Grade: A
Passage 2 India & Brothers Chop House (Food Service Inspections)
2910 N ASHLEY ST STE E VALDOSTA, GA 31602
December 21, 2016 Score: 85, Grade: B
Pit Bros. BBQ (Food Service Inspections)
201 S LEE ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
December 9, 2016 Score: 96, Grade: A
Pizza Hut (Food Service Inspections)
1823 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 21, 2016 Score: 77, Grade: C
Quality Inn (Food Service Inspections)
1198 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
December 5, 2016 Score: 100, Grade: A
Rascal’s Restaurant and Lounge (Food Service Inspections)
4875 US 41 HWY S LAKE PARK, GA 31636
December 21, 2016 Score: 100, Grade: A
Rodeo (Food Service Inspections)
1219 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
December 29, 2016 Score: 93, Grade: A
Sam’s BBQ (Food Service Inspections)
414 E HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31602
December 16, 2016 Score: 91, Grade: A
Smok’n Pig (Food Service Inspections)
4228 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
December 29, 2016 Score: 82, Grade: B
Southern BBQ Secrets Mobile Unit (Food Service Inspections)
1012 W. GA 122 HWY HAHIRA, GA 31632
December 8, 2016 Score: 94, Grade: A
Steak N’ Shake (Food Service Inspections)
980 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 12, 2016 Score: 91, Grade: A
Stoner’s Pizza Joint (Food Service Inspections)
1406 ASHLEY ST N VALDOSTA, GA 31601
January 4, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Subway #36481 (Food Service Inspections)
4593 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
December 5, 2016 Score: 73, Grade: C
Tandoor (Food Service Inspections)
3008 JAMES RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 6, 2016 Score: 100, Grade: A
Texas Roadhouse (Food Service Inspections)
1874 CLUBHOUSE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 29, 2016 Score: 97, Grade: A
Thai Chang Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
5913 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605
December 14, 2016 Score: 96, Grade: A
The Bistro (Food Service Inspections)
132 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 21, 2016 Score: 96, Grade: A
The Garden Grille & Bar (Food Service Inspections)
1702 GORNTO RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 19, 2016 Score: 100, Grade: A
The Mix Frozen Yogurt- Mobile (Food Service Inspections)
1803 JERRY JONES DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602
December 7, 2016 Score: 90, Grade: A
The Q Deli Bar (Food Service Inspections)
1577 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
December 6, 2016 Score: 96, Grade: A
The Slice Pizzeria (Food Service Inspections)
962 HIGHWAY 122 B HAHIRA, GA 31632
December 15, 2016 Score: 91, Grade: A
Travel Centers of America Popeyes (Food Service Inspections)
6901 BELLVILLE RD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
December 9, 2016 Score: 100, Grade: A
Travellodge Breakfast (Food Service Inspections)
4912 TIMBER DR LAKE PARK, GA 31636
December 19, 2016 Score: 85, Grade: B
Valdosta State Prison Annex (Food Service Inspections)
3105 VAL TECH RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 1, 2016 Score: 100, Grade: A
Valdosta/Lowndes State Prison (Food Service Inspections)
3105 VAL-TECH RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
December 1, 2016 Score: 100, Grade: A
VSU: Centennial POD Market (Food Service Inspections)
1230 SUSTELLA AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31698
January 6, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Waffle House #1770 (Food Service Inspections)
4600 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31604
December 5, 2016 Score: 92, Grade: A
Wahoo Seafood Grill Valdosta LLC (Food Service Inspections)
282 NORMAN DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 16, 2016 Score: 87, Grade: B
WoodStack BBQ Tavern (Food Service Inspections)
4038 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
December 12, 2016 Score: 96, Grade: A
