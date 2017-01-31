Lowndes County Food Scores

Lowndes County Department of Health

January 10, 2017 – January 31, 2017

Behavioral Health Services of South Georgia Cafeteria (Food Service Inspections)

3116 N OAK ST EXT VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

January 17, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Chick-Fil-A at Valdosta Mall (Food Service Inspections)

1700 NORMAN DR SPC 1056 VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

January 19, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Cuz’s Sports Bar (Food Service Inspections)

4333 BEMISS RD BLDG 7&8 VALDOSTA, GA 31605

View inspections:

January 30, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A

Empanadas and More LLC (Food Service Inspections)

402 NORTHSIDE DR STE c VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

January 19, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A

Hahira Elementary School (Food Service Inspections)

350 CLAUDIA DR HAHIRA, GA 31632

View inspections:

January 27, 2017 Score: 99, Grade: A

Hahira Middle School (Food Service Inspections)

101 S NELSON ST HAHIRA, GA 31632

View inspections:

January 27, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Hot Dog Express (Food Service Inspections)

4201 N FORREST ST VALDOSTA, GA 31605

View inspections:

January 26, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

J.L. Newbern Middle School (Food Service Inspections)

2015 E PARK AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

January 25, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

James L. Dewar Elementary School (Food Service Inspections)

3539 MT. ZION CHURCH RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605

View inspections:

January 24, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A

PINE GROVE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL (Food Service Inspections)

4175 RIVER RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605

View inspections:

January 25, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Pine Grove Middle School (Food Service Inspections)

4159 RIVER RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605

View inspections:

January 25, 2017 Score: 99, Grade: A

Red Owl Coffee Company (Food Service Inspections)

3929 MACEY DR VALDOSTA, GA 31605

View inspections:

January 24, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Travellodge Breakfast (Food Service Inspections)

4912 TIMBER DR LAKE PARK, GA 31636

View inspections:

January 30, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A

Wendy’s (Food Service Inspections)

3105 N OAK EXT. ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

January 25, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

Share and Enjoy