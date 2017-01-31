Lowndes County Food Scores
Lowndes County Department of Health
January 10, 2017 – January 31, 2017
Behavioral Health Services of South Georgia Cafeteria (Food Service Inspections)
3116 N OAK ST EXT VALDOSTA, GA 31602
January 17, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Chick-Fil-A at Valdosta Mall (Food Service Inspections)
1700 NORMAN DR SPC 1056 VALDOSTA, GA 31601
January 19, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Cuz’s Sports Bar (Food Service Inspections)
4333 BEMISS RD BLDG 7&8 VALDOSTA, GA 31605
January 30, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A
Empanadas and More LLC (Food Service Inspections)
402 NORTHSIDE DR STE c VALDOSTA, GA 31602
January 19, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A
Hahira Elementary School (Food Service Inspections)
350 CLAUDIA DR HAHIRA, GA 31632
January 27, 2017 Score: 99, Grade: A
Hahira Middle School (Food Service Inspections)
101 S NELSON ST HAHIRA, GA 31632
January 27, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Hot Dog Express (Food Service Inspections)
4201 N FORREST ST VALDOSTA, GA 31605
January 26, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
J.L. Newbern Middle School (Food Service Inspections)
2015 E PARK AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31602
January 25, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
James L. Dewar Elementary School (Food Service Inspections)
3539 MT. ZION CHURCH RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605
January 24, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A
PINE GROVE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL (Food Service Inspections)
4175 RIVER RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605
January 25, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Pine Grove Middle School (Food Service Inspections)
4159 RIVER RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605
January 25, 2017 Score: 99, Grade: A
Red Owl Coffee Company (Food Service Inspections)
3929 MACEY DR VALDOSTA, GA 31605
January 24, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Travellodge Breakfast (Food Service Inspections)
4912 TIMBER DR LAKE PARK, GA 31636
January 30, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A
Wendy’s (Food Service Inspections)
3105 N OAK EXT. ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
January 25, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
