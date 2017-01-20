Look for New Flashing Yellow Arrow Signals in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – Flashing yellow arrow signals are being activated in Valdosta as part of a Georgia Department of Transportation intersection upgrade project to improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety.

Activation of the signals is being phased in at 11 intersections along North Ashley and North Patterson streets. Here’s what drivers unfamiliar with the four-section signals need to know:

A solid red arrow means don’t turn left. Stop.

A solid yellow arrow is a warning the light is about to turn red. Drivers should prepare to stop.

A flashing yellow arrow allows a left turn only after yielding to oncoming traffic and pedestrians. This is a “permissive” turn; oncoming traffic has a green light.

A solid green arrow provides a “protected” left turn. Oncoming traffic has a red light.

An instructional video about the signals is available on the Department’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pnd_RknpXX4 or athttp://www.dot.ga.gov/DriveSmart/SafetyOperation/Pages/FYA.aspx.

Flashing yellow arrow (FYA) signals are Georgia DOT’s preferred left turn traffic signal for the convenience and safety of drivers. These are the first FYA signals within the city limits.

The U.S. 41/state Route 7 Business/North Ashley Street intersections included in the $1.8 million upgrade project are East Gordon Street, East Ann Street, East College Street, East Moore Street, East Park Avenue, Rosedale Place/Bemiss Road, Cowart Avenue, Northside Drive, Smithbriar Drive and the Oak Street Extension. The intersections on SR 7 Alternate/Patterson Street are Smithbriar Drive and Northside Drive. All the FYA signals are expected to be working by the end of next week. The signal at East Ann Street does not have a left turn phase.

The project includes installing intersection video detection systems to improve traffic flow, upgrading all traffic signal equipment and converting the signals to mast arms. Pedestrian improvements include new crosswalks, countdown signals and wheelchair ramps that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The project will bring the intersections up to current design standards.

Contractor Corbett Electrical Construction Inc. of Lake Park began work last year and the project is scheduled to be complete at the end of February.

