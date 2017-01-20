LHS students advance to FBLA state conference events

| January 20, 2017 | 0 Comments

LOWNDES Co. – Lowndes High School had thirteen FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) members to compete at the Region 2 Conference at Coffee County High School on January 10.

Most students have advanced to compete in their respective events at the Georgia FBLA State Conference scheduled for March 12-14 in Athens. 

Photo caption:

Top–left to right:  Chantel Gray, Jeet Patel, Steven Kitchen, and Amber Dallas.

Middle–left to right:  Hannah Williams, Kandice Williams, and Kylee Creasy

Bottom–left to right:  Zoe Horton, Lauren Burgess, Michele Dowdy, and Joyce Liu

