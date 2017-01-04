LHS hosts free middle school soccer camp

VALDOSTA – Lowndes High School is hosting a free soccer camp for middle school students next week.

The purpose of this camp is to get players ready for their upcoming school season, and our goal is to improve every player that attends camp. This camp is open to all middle school players and will be prepared by the high school coaching staff.

The camp will be held Jan. 9-12 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Lowndes High School. Registration forms can be found at lowndessoccer.com

