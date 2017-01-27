Late Push Leads to Lady Blazer Win Over West Georgia

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State women’s basketball team closed out their home stand with a bang, after securing a 68-62 comeback victory over the West Georgia Wolves in Gulf South Conference action on Thursday night at The Complex in Valdosta, Ga.

Valdosta State entered the fourth quarter with a 49-44 advantage, but West Georgia outscored the Lady Blazers 14-4 over the course of the first five minutes of the final frame to take a 58-53 lead. UWG’s advantage didn’t last long, however. Maddy Corazza drilled a three ball from the top of the key at the 5:22 mark to pull VSU within two at 58-56, and Madi Mitchell delivered a three-point play moments later to help turn the tide and fuel a 14-4 run for the Lady Blazers down the stretch.

West Georgia saw four different players reach double-digit figures in the scoring column, but VSU hauled in over twice as many rebounds in the game and shot 57.1 percent from the three point line (8-of-14) to help the red and black outlast the Wolves.

Mitchell dominated the contest on offense with 23 points on 9-of-18 shooting, While Sonya Franklin and Corazza each added 11 points to support the team effort. VSU’s 47.1 percent performance from the field and 80.0 percent shooting effort from the free throw line nullified West Georgia’s 10 steals and 10 blocks on defense.

With the win, the Lady Blazers improved to 11-8 on the season and 8-5 in conference play. The Wolves fell to 7-9 overall and 6-6 against league opponents.

The Lady Blazers will go right back at it on Saturday in Livingston, Ala. against the rival Tigers of West Alabama. The contest is slated for a 3:00 p.m. EST tip, with live coverage available at www.vstateblazers.com.

Share and Enjoy