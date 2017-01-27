LAMP Offers Clients Mock Interviews

VALDOSTA – Lowndes Associated Ministries to People, Inc. (LAMP), has begun providing clients with the opportunity of practicing their job interviewing skills.

Residents of the homeless shelter set up an appointment with the Shelter Director, Feleica Harrington and practice interviewing for a job in the field they desire to pursue. Residents also receive tips and empowerment class opportunities to understand the importance of a first impression and how to dress for the job or career they are desiring.

Harrington provides the resident with honest and direct feedback as well as encouragement on how to handle the outcomes of a successful and not so successful interview. Harrington believes that providing the opportunity to clients better prepares them for the workforce and social and professional development.

To volunteer or learn more about empowerment and motivational classes for the shelter contact 229-245-7517. Lamp offers a, “Hand Up, Not a Hand Out,” to nine surrounding counties homeless community.

