LAMP Hosts Homeless for a Night Fundraiser

VALDOSTA – Lowndes Associated Ministries to People, better known as LAMP, will host Homeless for a Night on Friday, February 24 at 7 p.m.

The event will conclude on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 7:00 am. More information can be found at lampinc.org, or by contacting LAMP Development Director, Sharah Denton at 229-245-7157 or sdenton@lampinc.org.

Homeless for a Night is an event where members of the Lowndes County community can experience what it feels like to be homeless. At each site, there will be homeless people and shelter representatives to give more information on what it is like to be homeless in the community. To gain the full experience, participants are not allowed to bring electrical devices, such as cell phones and mp3 players, however non-electrical items such as books, a guitar, and playing cards are allowed.

At night, each site will be provided with a box, sleeping bag and pillow as well as peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and water. Security will also be provided throughout the night. In the morning, everyone will have a chance to receive breakfast.

Homeless for a Night will partner 10 churches and 10 businesses in the community. Participants can create four person teams at $50 or $200 per team.

LAMP was founded in 1984 by a small group of individuals, churches and the synagogue in Lowndes County, Georgia. Originally established n as a clearinghouse, LAMP would monitor and steward the distribution of local assistance dollars. Over time, LAMP has surpassed its beginnings and now serves as the Lowndes County area’s local mission for the homeless. LAMP is partially-funded through government grants, but relies heavily on private donations and must show community support to receive matching grant dollars.

LAMP’s motto is “a hand up, not a handout” and they do just that by providing a shelter for homeless families, single parents, and single women with the ultimate goal of returning them to self-sufficiency. LAMP’s program requires residents to undergo life skills classes, such as money management, parenting resume writing, and job interview skills. Residents must be pursuing a job, furthering their education, or actively working and saving at least half of their paycheck to continue living in the temporary housing facility. Eighty percent of people who complete LAMP’s program never need assistance again. For more information, visit LAMP’s website at lampinc.org.

