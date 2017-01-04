Lady Blazers Surge Late for 76-66 Win Over UAH

VALDOSTA– The Valdosta State Lady Blazers remained red hot on Monday night after scoring their fourth consecutive Gulf South Conference victory with a 76-66 win over the rival Chargers of Alabama-Huntsville in Valdosta, Ga. at The Complex.

The Lady Blazers struggled mightily on offense in the first half, shooting just 25 percent (10-of-40) from the field and 15.4 percent (2-of-13) from the three point line. In contrast, the Chargers buried 14 of their 26 attempts in the first half for a 53.8 percent shooting effort. As a result, UAH took a 34-28 lead into the half.

In the third quarter, the contest took a turn in Valdosta State’s favor, however, after the Lady Blazers rectified their first half shooting woes with a 50 percent (8-of-16) performance from the field. Sonya Franklin accounted for nine of VSU’s 20 third quarter points and connected on four of her five attempts, including a layup within the final seconds of the frame, which gave the red and black their first lead of the night at 48-46.

In the fourth, VSU took their offensive surge one step further and closed out the game with a 28-point finish that was driven by the performance of sophomore Aaliyah Cheatham , who scored 13 of her team-high 23 points in the final quarter alone. The Chargers managed to pull to within one point with 6:10 to play in regulation, but Valdosta State outscored UAH 12-4 over the next three minutes to essentially close out the win.

“In the first half, we fell off tonight, but towards the end, we just focused on coming together,” said guard Jazmyn McIntosh , who delivered a series of clutch steals and key rebounds in the second half. “Tonight is proof that even when you face a team that is struggling in this conference, you have to respect all and fear no one.”

Additional contributors in the game for the Lady Blazers included Madi Mitchell who poured in 16 points with 13 rebounds for a double-double, along with Kenya Samone’ Dixon , who scored 19 points with 11 rebounds for a double-double of her own.

Valdosta State used the victory to improve to 7-4 overall on the season and 4-1 in conference play. Meanwhile, the Chargers fell to 1-9 overall and 0-5 against league opponents.

Next up for the Lady Blazers, it’s a trip to Cleveland, Tenn. for a showdown against the Lee Flames on Saturday. Tip time is slated for 2:00 p.m. EST, with live coverage available at www.vstateblazers.com.

Share and Enjoy