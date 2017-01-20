Lady Blazers Pick Up Second Straight With Win Over DSU

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State Lady Blazers kicked off a new winning streak on Thursday night at The Complex, after holding off the Lady Statesmen of Delta State for a 53-50 Gulf South Conference win.

Seven different Lady Blazers contributed to VSU’s offensive effort, with Madi Mitchell , Kenya Samone’ Dixon , and Sonya Franklin each reaching double-digits in the scoring column. Mitchell represented Valdosta State’s top scorer with 13 points on a 5-of-11 performance from the field and a 3-of-4 night at the charity stripe.

The Lady Blazers started the game off strong and outscored the Lady Statesmen 16-9 in the first quarter. VSU retained control of the contest in the second, thanks in large part to a 44.4 percent shooting display and a 42.9 percent performance from the three point line.

Following the break, Valdosta State used the third quarter to spread their lead out to 13 points heading to the final frame, but DSU nearly spoiled the night down the stretch. The Lady Blazers went cold on offense during the first five minutes of the fourth, which allowed the Lady Statesmen an opportunity to score nine unanswered points and pull to within four at 44-40.

Jazmyn McIntosh ended the drought with a critical layup at the 4:53 mark, but Delta State fired right back with a pair of jumpers and a free throw to pull to within one. Mitchell delivered a timely jumper at the 2:12 mark, however, and despite continued pressure by DSU over the final two minutes, Valdosta State weathered the storm with some clutch free throw shooting by Cheatham and Franklin in the closing moments of the game.

With the win, Valdosta State improved to 10-6 overall and 7-3 in conference play, while the Lady Statesmen fell to 7-8 overall, 4-6 in conference play. The victory allowed VSU to hold fast to second place in a tie with North Alabama and one game behind first place West Florida.

Valdosta State now turns their attention to Hall of Fame weekend, which is set to take place this Saturday against 2:00 p.m. The Lady Blazers will welcome the Lady Choctaws of Mississippi College to town.

