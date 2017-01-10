Lady Blazers Fall to Shorter, 70-63

ROME, Ga. – Valdosta State’s winning streak came to an end on Monday night in Rome, Ga., as the Shorter Hawks outlasted the Lady Blazers for a 70-63 win in Gulf South Conference action.

The loss put a halt to VSU’s longest winning streak since the 2011-2012 season and dropped the Lady Blazers to 8-5 overall and 5-2 in GSC play. Meanwhile, Shorter improved to 5-7 overall, 4-3 against league opponents.

Kenya Samone’ Dixon matched a career high with 20 points on the night after shooting 7-of-19 from the field and 6-of 13 from the three point line. The performance went for naught, however, due to 21 turnovers in the contest by the red and black.

The Lady Blazers held a 52-51 advantage after three quarters of play and extended the lead to 55-51 after three quick points early in the final frame. Shorter took control of the game from that moment on, however, and outscored VSU 19-8 over the final eight minutes of the contest.

Taylor Adams, who came into the game as the league’s leading rebounder, was held to just seven boards on the night by Valdosta State. The senior managed to offset that number though, with 25 points, 14 of which came in the second half. Adams led the way for the Hawks, while Raven Fair chipped in with 10 points. The Hawks also benefitted from a productive night at the free throw line that led to 21 points on 26 attempts.

Valdosta State will aim to start a new streak and close the road trip on a high note in another GSC matchup on Thursday night against the West Georgia Wolves in Carrollton, Ga. Tip time is slated for 5:30 p.m.

