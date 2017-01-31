Kitten Bowl IV: Lowndes shelter offers half-price adoptions this Saturday

LOWNDES Co. – Lowndes County Animal Services is joining North Shore Animal League America and more than 100 shelter partners across the country to celebrate Hallmark Channel’s Kitten Bowl IV game with a Kitten Bowl Party event.

The highlight is finding homes for adoptable cats and kittens as well as dogs and puppies. Cat adoptions offered at $55.00, half the normal price.

Kitten Bowl is the greatest feline football showdown in cable television history and has resulted in over 1,800 adoptions nationwide over the past three years. The competition will be hosted by North Shore Animal League America’s Volunteer, Foster mom and National Spokesperson, Beth Stern, who will be joined by Peabody Award-winning reporter, Mary Carillo, the voice of the New York Yankees John Sterling, and four-time Pro Bowl quarterback and Feline Football League Commissioner (FFL) Boomer Esiason to capture every adorable moment of fleet-footed, fur-flying kitten play-off. Kitten Bowl IV will premiere Su-PURR Bowl Sunday, February 5, 2017 (12 p.m. ET/PT) on Hallmark Channel.

North Shore Animal League America and its participating shelter partners across the country will once again be hosting Kitten Bowl Parties with free giveaways featuring Kitten Bowl trading cards in addition to adoption specials for approved adopters.

All of the players in the actual Kitten Bowl competition have found loving homes through Hallmark Channel’s partnership with North Shore Animal League America – the world’s largest no-kill, rescue, and animal adoption organization. However, there are plenty of fabulous felines at your local shelter waiting to find their new, loving homes.

WHEN: Saturday February 4, 2017 from 12:00p to 4:00p

WHO: Adoptable cats and kittens are the stars of this event with our equally adorable dogs and puppies cheering them on from the sidelines

WHERE: Lowndes County Animal Shelter

337 Gil Harbin Industrial Blvd.

Valdosta, GA. 31601

