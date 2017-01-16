Joint operation arrests five, seizes seven pounds of marijuana

LOWNDES Co. – A joint law enforcement operation led to five arrests Friday and the confiscation of seven pounds of marijuana.

A joint operation including Georgia State Patrol, Motor Carrier Compliance Division, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Department of Community Supervision was held with a license check at Exit 13 on I-75 southbound ramps at their intersection with Old Clyattville Road.

Two separate checks were conducted with the first being from 0900-1130 and the second from 1300-1530. Message boards were provided notifying drivers on I-75 of an upcoming license check.

All vehicles that exited I-75 at Exit 13 were checked by Troopers, Deputies and Officers for licenses, vehicle fitness, impairment and drugs.

A total of 8 Troopers, 2 MCCD Officers, 12 Deputies and 6 Probation Officers were on scene. One Trooper was on scene with a narcotic K9 and one Deputy on scene with a tracking K9.

Combined Activity from both checks are as follows: 37 citations, 5 warnings, 4 unlicensed drivers, 2 suspended licenses, 7 seat belt violations, 4 child restraint violations, 5 Felony drug arrests (including a seven pound Marijuana seizure), 1 wanted felon and one Commercial Vehicle put out of service.

A total of subjects arrested will not be readily available until Tuesday. The five felony drug arrests are under further investigation and additional information cannot be released at this time.

Other drugs seized were small amounts of Methamphetamine, Diazopam and Flexeril. Several drug related objects were also seized on scene.

This license check was planned in advance at Exit 13 in conjunction with Friday the 13th.

Release from the Georgia State Patrol

