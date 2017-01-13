J.L. Lomax Inducts Junior Fire Marshals

VALDOSTA – J.L. Lomax Elementary held an induction ceremony their newest Junior Fire Marshals.

These third through fifth grade students, each chosen by their homeroom teacher, took an oath to promote fire safety at school and at home.

Fire safety will be promoted through essays, poems, posters, speeches, and fire drills. Students will also participate in Hats for Heroes fundraisers by raising money so that burn victims may attend summer camp.

These students have also been tasked with reminding their friends, family, and classmates the importance of fire safety during the holiday season. Some fire safety tips to remember this time of year include: don’t overload your electrical sockets, check electrical décor for damage to wires, turn off your lights and other electrical décor when unattended, keep your live tree watered and dispose of it soon after the holidays, and make sure your artificial tree is flame resistant.

Release from Valdosta City Schools

