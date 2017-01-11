Insured losses from severe storms estimated at $30 million

ATLANTA – Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens said damage from violent weather that struck Georgia Jan. 2, has generated more than 4000 insurance claims, with estimated insured losses as high as $30 million.

“That figure will rise as new claims are filed,” Hudgens said. “Keep in mind that we’re only talking about losses covered by insurance. The damage to infrastructure, government and uncovered commercial properties was quite extensive.”

Commissioner Hudgens reminds Georgians that they can call his Consumer Services Hotline at 404-656-2070 or, outside the Metro area, 1-800-656-2298, if they need help filing a claim, or if they are experiencing difficulty reaching their insurance company. Phone lines are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Property owners with damaged property should take the following steps to begin the claims-filing process:

Contact your insurance agent immediately if you have had damage to either your house or car; do not delay. Your agent should provide you with claims forms and arrange for an insurance adjuster to visit your property or look at your automobile.

Secure your property. For example, if your roof was damaged or blown off, or a tree has punctured the roof, cover the affected area with a tarp or plywood to protect your property from further damage. Keep receipts of materials used for repairs; your insurance company will reimburse you for repair costs.

