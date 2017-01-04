Insurance Department ready to assist storm victims

ATLANTA – Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens said representatives in his office are standing by to help consumers in storm-damaged areas across the state.

“I want all Georgians affected by Monday’s severe weather to be familiar with steps they should take to file a claim and to minimize additional damage to their property,” Hudgens said. “Policyholders who need help can call my office for assistance at 800-656-2298. Calls are taken Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.”

Homeowners with damaged property should take the following steps to begin the claim-filing process:

Contact your insurance agent immediately if you have had damage to either your house or car; do not delay. Your agent should provide you with claims forms and arrange for an insurance adjuster to visit your property or look at your automobile.

Hail damage to your car is typically covered by the comprehensive/collision portion of your automobile insurance policy; hail damage to your home – your roof, for example – is covered by your homeowners policy.

A typical homeowners policy does not cover damage from floodwaters. A separate policy must be purchased through the National Flood Insurance Program; contact your agent if you feel you need a flood policy. (A mobile home policy usually includes flood coverage.)

Secure your property. For example, if your roof was damaged or blown off, or a tree has punctured the roof, cover the affected area with a tarp or plywood to protect your property from further damage. Keep receipts of materials used for repairs; your insurance company will reimburse you for repair costs.

A typical homeowners policy does not cover removal of downed trees unless the tree falls on a covered structure, such as the house.

If the damage is so severe you have to leave your home, remove valuable items if there is nowhere in the home to lock them up.

Remember, insurance companies will generally allow claims adjusters to write checks for additional living expenses to victims on the spot. Contact your agent for details.

Policies will usually cover contents at their cash value, which means their used value; however, most companies offer a replacement cost option, which will pay for new items.

