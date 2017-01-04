Insurance Department ready to assist storm victims
ATLANTA – Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens said representatives in his office are standing by to help consumers in storm-damaged areas across the state.
“I want all Georgians affected by Monday’s severe weather to be familiar with steps they should take to file a claim and to minimize additional damage to their property,” Hudgens said. “Policyholders who need help can call my office for assistance at 800-656-2298. Calls are taken Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.”
Homeowners with damaged property should take the following steps to begin the claim-filing process:
- Contact your insurance agent immediately if you have had damage to either your house or car; do not delay. Your agent should provide you with claims forms and arrange for an insurance adjuster to visit your property or look at your automobile.
- Hail damage to your car is typically covered by the comprehensive/collision portion of your automobile insurance policy; hail damage to your home – your roof, for example – is covered by your homeowners policy.
- A typical homeowners policy does not cover damage from floodwaters. A separate policy must be purchased through the National Flood Insurance Program; contact your agent if you feel you need a flood policy. (A mobile home policy usually includes flood coverage.)
- Secure your property. For example, if your roof was damaged or blown off, or a tree has punctured the roof, cover the affected area with a tarp or plywood to protect your property from further damage. Keep receipts of materials used for repairs; your insurance company will reimburse you for repair costs.
- A typical homeowners policy does not cover removal of downed trees unless the tree falls on a covered structure, such as the house.
- If the damage is so severe you have to leave your home, remove valuable items if there is nowhere in the home to lock them up.
- Remember, insurance companies will generally allow claims adjusters to write checks for additional living expenses to victims on the spot. Contact your agent for details.
- Policies will usually cover contents at their cash value, which means their used value; however, most companies offer a replacement cost option, which will pay for new items.
