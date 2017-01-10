In Other News: Your College Degree Doesn’t Pay For Itself Until You Turn 34

College is absurdly expensive, and it’s not like finishing it guarantees you a sweet six-figure job on day one. So this makes sense . . .

According to a new study, the average person’s college degree doesn’t pay for itself until they turn 34.

That means it takes around 12 years out of college before you recoup the entire cost of your tuition and other expenses . . . AND make the money you could’ve earned during the four years you were in school.

(Quartz)

