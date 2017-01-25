In Other News: Twinkies Ice Cream Is Now in Stores

Remember when Twinkies almost went extinct a few years ago? Well they ROARED back, and now they’re shape-shifting.

Hostess just rolled out brand new TWINKIES ICE CREAM. And they also made flavors based on Ding Dongs, Sno Balls, and those cupcakes that have cream in the middle and a squiggly white line of frosting on top.

The ice creams are on sale at Dollar General stores and apparently some other random convenience stores around the country through May. Good luck tracking them down.

(Uproxx)

