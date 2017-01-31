In Other News: The Guy Who Wrote the “Oh Yeah” Song for “Ferris Bueller” Made $175 Million Off It

One song, people. One hit song. Do it right and you could be set for LIFE. Sure, it’ll never happen for most of us, but it DOES happen. Just ask DIETER MEIER.

He’s the guy who wrote that “Oh Yeah“ song from “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”. And he’s $175 MILLION richer because of it.

Even though the song’s been used in about a million movies, TV shows and commercials since it came out in 1985, not all that money came from royalties. Meier took a lot of his earnings and invested it.

But for the record, he’s never even seen “Ferris Bueller” . . . quote, “I never saw the whole film. I think once I saw this one famous scene when the guy, I think he opens the garage for his father’s Ferrari.”

(Stereogum)

Share and Enjoy