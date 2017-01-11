In Other News: The 10 Fast Food Chains With the Most Devoted Fans

We’re a country that’s passionate about its fast food. After all, it sustains our children better than we ever could.

A new study found the fast food chains that have the most devoted fans. The rankings are based on what percentage of people would recommend the chain to friends and family, minus the people who would discourage other people from going there.

And the chain with the best fans is . . . Panera Bread. Hmm. I wouldn’t have guessed that.

The rest of the top 10 are: Culver’s . . . In-N-Out Burger . . . Chick-fil-A . . . Five Guys . . . Papa Murphy’s Take N’ Bake Pizza . . . Subway . . . Whataburger . . . Rubio’s . . . and Baja Fresh.

For sit-down chain restaurants, the three with the most devoted fans are Texas Roadhouse . . . Bonefish . . . and Longhorn Steakhouse.

