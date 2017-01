Remember a few years back when KFC used fried chicken patties as buns? Taco Bell is carrying on that proud tradition.

They just announced a new chalupa that uses a thin piece of FRIED CHICKEN as the shell. And that’s all the meat you’ll get, because there’s only lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and ranch inside.

The new Naked Chicken Chalupas will cost $2.99 and go on sale everywhere on the 26th.

(Consumerist)

