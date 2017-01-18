In Other News: Moms Get Sick 324 Times During Their Kid’s Childhood

According to a new survey, the average mom gets sick 324 times during her kid’s childhood.

That comes out to 18 times a year.

Here’s the breakdown of those 324 illnesses: 108 sore throats . . . 108 runny noses . . . 54 colds . . . 36 stomach bugs or cases of diarrhea . . . 12 cases of the flu . . . and six cases of lice and other random illnesses.

The survey also found the average mom only feels totally healthy 13 days a month.

(Daily Mail)

