In Other News: McDonald’s Is About to Give Away 10,000 Bottles of Big Mac Special Sauce

| January 25, 2017 | 0 Comments

McDonald’s Big Mac Special Sauce is basically just Thousand Island dressing, sugar, and chemicals.  But man, those chemicals are delicious.

And now, you can actually have a bottle of the stuff at home.  McDonald’s is launching a new giveaway today where 10,000 of us will get our very own bottle of SPECIAL SAUCE.

They haven’t released any details yet, so check out McDonalds.com to find out how to get yours.

(Consumerist)

In Other News: Twinkies Ice Cream Is Now in Stores

Share and Enjoy

Filed in: In Other News
×

Post a Comment

Email
Print