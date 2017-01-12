In Other News: If You Make the Peace Sign in a Selfie, Hackers Might Steal Your Fingerprints

You should probably stop making the PEACE SIGN in your selfies. And not just because “peace” is so un-trendy right now.

According to the National Institute of Informatics in Japan, hackers actually have the ability to steal and clone your fingerprints from your pictures.

But, before you panic too much, it’s pretty complicated and there’s not that much they could do with them if they do steal them. But the mere fact that it’s possible is pretty crazy.

(Mashable)

Share and Enjoy