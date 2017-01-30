In Other News: If You Get a Call That Starts With “Can You Hear Me?” It’s a Dangerous Scam

Apparently there’s a new phone scam going on where the first thing the person asks is, “Can you hear me?” Your instinct will be to say, “Yes” . . . and if you do, you’re SCREWED.

Because they’re recording you saying “Yes” . . . so they can play that back when they use your stolen credit card number to buy something and the credit card company calls to confirm the purchase.

So if you get a call that starts off with “Can you hear me?” just hang up. Or if you think it MIGHT be a legitimate call, don’t say “Yes” . . . say something like, “I can hear you.”

(Consumerist)

Share and Enjoy