In Other News: A Sexy Mr. Clean and a Rundown of the Best Super Bowl Ads Out So Far

1. Mr. Clean’s Super Bowl ad features a woman getting all hot and heavy, as a sexy, animated Mr. Clean mops her floors. Then she snaps out of it and realizes it’s just her regular, frumpy guy doing the mopping.

2. Theare the guys behind, and, and they just shot their first Super Bowl ad . It’s for Mercedes, and it’s pretty awesome.

3. Entrepreneur.com has a rundown of the best Super Bowl ads out so far, and it includes the Pepsi ad with Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco talking about how to avoid being a “party pooper.”

There’s also the Skittles one with the boy who’s throwing Skittles up to his girlfriend’s window trying to get her attention, when the candy is actually being eaten by her parents. And the creepy Turbo Tax one with Kathy Bates.

The list also has the “man and machine” Lexus ad with dancer Lil Buck . . . the violent Wix ad with Jason Statham . . . and the Kia one with Melissa McCarthy.