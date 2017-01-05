In Other News: A New Beer Is Designed Specifically For Drinking in the Shower

There are plenty of reasons why someone would want to take a beer in the shower: You’re getting ready for a night out and don’t want to stop the pregame . . . you’re an alcoholic . . . or . . . um . . . actually, I guess there are just two reasons.

A company in Sweden just designed the first beer that’s specifically made to drink in the shower. It’s only six ounces, so you can finish it in three sips . . . but it’s 10% alcohol, which is high for beer, so it’ll get the job done quickly.

There’s no word on whether they’re planning to sell it over here, but if not, someone should rip off the idea. I want shower beer.

(Laughing Squid)

Share and Enjoy