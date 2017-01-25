In Other News: A Man Stole $150,000 From Veterans to Fund His Internet Porn Habit

A 72-year-old guy named Frederick Brown from Mansfield, Connecticut was busted last year for embezzling over $150,000 from a VFW Post and American Legion Post.

Frederick is a veteran who flew a B-52 bomber in Vietnam, and he was the treasurer at both places . . . which gave him sole access to the bank accounts and books for several years.

And it turns out he was siphoning out pretty much ALL of the donations they got so he could buy himself a bunch of random stuff . . . including a ton of time on a webcam porn site.

He pleaded guilty to first-degree and third-degree larceny in October, and he was just sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison.

(Journal Inquirer)

