In Other News: A Man Gets Caught With Drugs Because He Put Them in a Popcorn Box on National Popcorn Day

A 31-year-old drug dealer in Guelph, Ontario, Canada put his drugs inside one of those red-and-white-striped movie popcorn boxes last Thursday so he could carry them down the street.

As far as we know, he didn’t do it in honor of the “holiday” . . . it was just a coincidence that Thursday was National Popcorn Day in the U.S. and Canada.

As he walked past two cops, one of them wished him a happy National Popcorn Day. And he responded by PANICKING and sprinting away.

The cops chased him down, and they found $2,700 worth of drugs in his popcorn box. He was arrested and charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

(CTV)

Share and Enjoy