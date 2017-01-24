In Other News: A Man Gets Caught With Drugs Because He Put Them in a Popcorn Box on National Popcorn Day

| January 24, 2017 | 0 Comments

A 31-year-old drug dealer in Guelph, Ontario, Canada put his drugs inside one of those red-and-white-striped movie popcorn boxes last Thursday so he could carry them down the street.

As far as we know, he didn’t do it in honor of the “holiday” . . . it was just a coincidence that Thursday was National Popcorn Day in the U.S. and Canada.

As he walked past two cops, one of them wished him a happy National Popcorn Day.  And he responded by PANICKING and sprinting away.

The cops chased him down, and they found $2,700 worth of drugs in his popcorn box.  He was arrested and charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

(CTV)

In Other News: A Guy Has a Dream His Wife Cheated on Him . . . Then Attacks Her When He Wakes Up
In Other News: Here Are the Least Healthy Items at America's Biggest Fast Food Chains

Share and Enjoy

Filed in: In Other News
×

Post a Comment

Email
Print