In Other News: A Man Buys 1,000 Copies of His Local Newspaper to Keep People From Finding Out He Was Arrested

A 43-year-old guy named Joseph Talbot from Wayne County in upstate New York was pulled over for drunk driving last Thursday night. He failed all the sobriety tests and he was charged with DWI.

Well . . . he knew his mugshot and the police report would be in the local newspaper, the “Times of Wayne County”. And he did NOT want people seeing it.

So when the paper came out over the weekend, he went from store to store buying up ALL the copies. He spent around $1,250 to buy 1,000 copies of the paper.

Unfortunately, word got out that he did that . . . so his story and mugshot are now going viral.

(New York Upstate)

