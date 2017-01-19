In Other News: A Guy Tells a Woman He’s Not Ready to Commit . . . So She Stabs Him with a Steak Knife

A 29-year-old woman in Detroit named Batina Jackson recently met a 39-year-old guy online. And they were lying in bed on Sunday when she said she wanted to be exclusive.

It’s not clear if that was the first time they’d slept together. But he said he wasn’t READY to commit, because they’d only been on a few dates. And she responded by STABBING HIM multiple times.

He fell asleep after they had their talk, and he says he woke up to a sharp pain in his back. Then he rolled over, and saw her holding a steak knife.

She ended up stabbing him nine times in the neck and back. He showed up at the hospital in serious condition, but should recover.

Batina claims he actually attacked HER, and she stabbed him in the back in self-defense. She’s facing charges for assault with intent to murder.

She was also in the news last year after she got scammed out of $4,000 trying to buy a car on Craigslist using iTunes gift cards.

(WPLG / Fox2 / ClickOnDetroit)

