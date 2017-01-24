In Other News: A Guy Has a Dream His Wife Cheated on Him . . . Then Attacks Her When He Wakes Up

A 49-year-old guy named Conrad Rudalavage from Archbald, Pennsylvania had a dream on Friday night where his wife was cheating on him.

And when he woke up from it, he ATTACKED her and tried to strangle her.

She managed to get away but he chased her . . . and he attacked their 17-year-old daughter when she called 911.

Thankfully, they were both able to escape, and he was arrested for attempted homicide.

